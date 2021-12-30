First Presidential Jet Lands At Anambra Int’l Airport (Photos)

First Presidential Jet Lands At Anambra Airport

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri has played host to its first ever Presidential aircraft.

The Presidential Jet-A Challenger Jet had the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige on board accompanied by friends and business people.

They were recieved by the Commissioner for Works, Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor and others.

The aircraft labeled landed at exactly 12:23 pm and is bigger than the aircraft earlier authorised to take off and land through Anambra route.

The airport has continued to make history attracting large volume of traffic since it was built and commissioned by Governor Willie Obiano-led administration.

Senator Ngige said he was highly impressed that in keeping to his words, Governor Obiano delivered an airport to ndi Anambra which seemed to be a tall dream before now.

While exposing the economic benefits as enormous, the Senator said that with the airport in place, Anambra has been placed on the world map as such, the socio-economic benefits will help develop the state.

The Senator who said that the airport was built to take the biggest airplane in the world, expressed optimism that soon, bigger planes and airline operators will be authorised to operate the route.

ABS gathered that since 7th December, 2021, over two thousand passengers have passed through the airport.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYGyxKQpYON/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...