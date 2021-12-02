Flour Mills Workers Stage Protest Outside The Company Seeking An Increased Salary

Third party workers of Flour Mills of Nigeria staged protest at their office in Apapa, Lagos State to press home their demand for an increase in salary, a better Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Lunch during working hours, and a Christmas bonus.

The aggrieved protesters were seen carrying placards of different messages.

One of the placards reads; “Feeding the nation, but now we are feeding the staff #8000 basic salary.”

Another says in Pidgin English: “NA THE SAME MARKET WE DEY GO”, the english translation is we all go to the same market.

A management staff came using a megaphone to address the protesters but they did not give him a listening ears. They demanded that the Group Managing Director come out and address them.

Some protesters that choose to remain anonymous complained specifically on the disparity in salary between

