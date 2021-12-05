Footballer, Victor Obinna Nsofor And Anastija Welcome Baby Girl (Photos)

Former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor, and his partner, Anastija, have welcomed a baby girl – Amara Victoria Nsofor, on Friday, 3rd December 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Anastija shared the news on her Instagram handle. She shared photos of herself, Obinna and her baby with the caption wrote;

”Victoria Amara Nsofor.

3.12.21 – The most beautiful day of our lives @victorobinna_official”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXBa4evt7WP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Obinna also shared photos of himself, his baby and Anastija on Instagram with the caption;

“What a beautiful day that the lord has made, we will rejoice and be very glad with it Please guys gelp me to welcome to this world our beautiful baby girl Victoria ❤️ thank you Lord Jesus for blessing my family. I return all the glory to you almighty God @anastasija_radi i love you my super woman ❤️ #newlife #newborn #princess #daddyprincess #thankyoujesus #blessed #blessedday #blessing #blessedchild #victoria #amen”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXB7z_iIbdQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

