Forgery: Court Reserves Ruling On Fani-Kayode’s Application Utill December 17

Alleged Forgery: Court Reserves Ruling On Fani-Kayode’s Application Till Dec.17
Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, reserved ruling on an application filed by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was to be arraigned today by the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 12-count charge bordering on an alleged forgery, till Friday, December 17, 2021, IgbereTV reports.
