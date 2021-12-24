Fornication With A Married Woman

FORNICATING WITH A MARRIED WOMAN

Whoever fornicates with a married woman will be punished in the grave with half the punishment of the people of the world.

On the day of judgement, Allah will repay her husband from his (the fornicator’s) good deeds; provided he doesn’t know about it.

If he knows about it but keeps mute, Allah shall prohibit him from Jannah, for He, exalted is he, has written on the door of Jannah: ‘The “`dayyuth“` shall not enter you’. The dayyuth is he that knows of the misdeed of his family but keeps mute and is unconcerned.

It has also been reported that:

– Whoever touches a lady unlawful for him will be raised on the day of judgement with his hand tied to his neck.

– If he kisses her, his lips will be corroded in hell

– If he fornicates with her, his thighs will will talk and testify against him on the day of accountability, saying; ‘I have been made to touch the unlawful!’

And his hands will say: I have been made to touch the unlawful

And his eyes will say: I have been used to see the unlawful

And his legs will say: I have been used to walk towards prohibition

And his privates will say: I have done the prohibited!

And the guardian Angel shall testify, saying; Yes, I have heard!

The writing Angel will say: And I have written!

Then, Allah, exalted is he, shall say; And I saw but hid.

Then He will say, Oh my Angels, take him and give him from my punishment. My punishment shall be tough on he that isn’t ashamed of me.

Do not forget

You may wear your wristwatch and will not be removed but by your family member.

You may close your car’s door but it shall be opened by an ambulance operator.

You may button up cloth but will be opened by he that washes the dead.

You may close your eyes on your bed in the comfort of your room and not open it except before the All mighty, the Almighty, on the day of encompass.

So, always be of good conduct and deeds.

After reading this, say Astaghfirullahal Adheem rabbal ‘arshil adhim.

May Allah continue to strengthen us all and Forgives us all..

Aameen

Signed: Lawal Oluwatosin Muhammed

