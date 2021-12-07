Four Killed In Imo As Security Operatives Engage Robbers In Gun Battle

Four persons were shot dead on Tuesday as a combined team of military men and police officers engaged robbers in a gun duel at Umuaka in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State for hours.

Sources told our correspondent that the robbers were at the area to rob operatives of Point Of Sale Services when intelligence information was dispatched to the security operatives who were in a nearby axis and they swiftly responded.

On sighting the security operatives, the hoodlums were said to have immediately opened fire on them, who quickly responded, leading to the instant death of three of them while the other gave up the ghost in a hospital.

A source said, “It was a heavy gun battle. The residents of the area run away owing to the intensity of the gun battle. At end of the day, four robbers were neutralized. The robbers came to rob POS operatives.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, said that while three robbers died on the spot, the other died in a hospital.

He said that the command would continue to make the state uncomfortable for criminal elements.



https://punchng.com/four-killed-as-security-operatives-engage-robbers-in-gun-battle/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...