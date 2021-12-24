Francisca Ordega Foundation Donates Items To Widows For Christmas (Pictures)

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega, has donated food and other items to widows and the needy in Benue State.

Ordega, who has previously made headlines for buying a car for her father and building a house for her mother, made the donations through her foundation, the Francisca Ordega Foundation. The Francisca Ordega Foundation has also previously fed the needy during Christmas in 2018 and bought wheelchairs for wheelchair bound people in January this year.

Here are pictures and videos of the occasion.

One of the beneficiaries, a woman, praying for Francisca Ordega at the occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cc6Z-D7eyKg

Another of the beneficiaries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aa35a3wCXt8

Francisca Ordega dancing a Tiv cultural dance during the occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9zDeZlZ90I

Pictures of the event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...