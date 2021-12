The Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC today, December 6, 2021 secured the conviction of one Daniel Uche Orji before Justice A.M Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on one-count amended charge of retention of proceeds of crime.

Upon receipt of the Intelligence, the convict was arrested at his residence. A Mercedes Benz GLK, two laptops, a printer and an IPhone 12 were recovered from him during the arrest.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=269948228501721&id=100064596373289

