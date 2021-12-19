Frustrated Yahoo Boy Rain Abuses On Lover Who Refused To ‘Invest’ Her Money

An internet fraudster aka Yahoo Boy’s attempt to scam a white woman appears not to have gone as planned and he ended up insulting her for it.

The moment he was speaking to the woman over the phone was captured on tape and he was visibly frustrated.

He could be heard lambasting her for refusing to invest in a company which contacted her for an investment.

The yahoo boy said that if the white client does not pay the company, she would never see good thing. He heaped curses on her while still referring to her as his love.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_4XcFXZAUE

