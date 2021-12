Who have noticed that fulanis herdsmen killings and farm encroachment is hardly Reported this days unlike in the past where days won’t pass without hearing of fulani herdsmen for the wrong reason.

Even nairaland is no longer reporting their atrocities.

Could this be as a result of recently passed anti grazing law?

Or they calmed down cos of election?

