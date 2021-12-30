Funeral: Archbishop Desmond Tutu Lies In Repose At His Old Cathedral (Pictures)

#RipArchbishopTutu | Archbishop Thabo Makgabo prays as Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body arrives at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. The Arch to lie in state for two days for members of the public to pay their last respect to #ArchbishopTutu (from 9 am) until 5pm today.



The Cathedral’s bells have been ringing for 10 minutes every day at noon since his death. The 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Sunday, aged 90.

Tutu’s simple pine coffin with rope handles, adorned with a single bunch of white carnations, was carried into St. George’s, which provided a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists during the repressive white-minority rule.

His body was received by Most Revd. Dr. Thabo Cecil Makgoba, Archbishop of Cape Town.

Priests burnt incense as Tutu’s simple wooden coffin was carried into the cathedral.

Tutu’s eldest daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, accompanied by other family elders, walked slowly behind as the coffin entered his former parish.

His frail wife Leah had been wheeled into the church earlier.

He had clear wishes for his funeral and plans to honour him;

1.He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending. He, infact, asked that the coffin be the cheapest available.

2.He wanted only the bouquet of carnations from his family to be the only flowers in the cathedral.

3.He also asked that those who wanted to buy flowers send the equivalent amount of money to the two foundations instead.

4.Tutu’s body will lie in St. George’s Cathedral, his former Cape Town parish for two days; Thursday and Friday.

5.His funeral will hold on New Year’s Day after which his body will be cremated and his ashes placed in the Cathedral.

