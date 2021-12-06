Funke Akindele Gushes Over Eniola Badmus’ New Look After Weight Loss

Actress Funke Akindele on Sunday gushed over Eniola Badmus’ new look, Igbere TV reports.

The 45-year-old uploaded a photo of her colleague and friend, Eniola, on Instagram admiring her new look after her weight loss.

Funke also joked that she would be hitting the gym before Eniola becomes slimmer than her.

“You are so pretty dear! Chai! Make I hit gym before Eniola becomes slimmer than me o!!! But Eniola…….(fill in the gap) ni e!!!” she wrote.

Other celebrities took to the comment section of the post to appreciate Eniola’s new look.

Eniola had announced she would be celebrating 20 years anniversary as an actress.



