Funke Akindele Shares Throwback Music Video As Backup Singer (Pix)

Actress Funke Akindele has dug up an old music video ‘Werengato’, a soundtrack from the movie Madam Dearest, directed by filmmaker Tade Ogidan, where she sang backup.

The 45-year-old shared the video on Instagram on Friday, thanking God for her journey so far. Funke also thanked Tade for giving her the opportunity to feature in the song, Igbere TV reports.

“Memories!!!!Thank God for the journey so far. I was so happy to be a part of this music video #madamdearestsoundtracks (it meant the world to me then) Thanks Uncle Tade for giving me the opportunity to feature in it,” she wrote.

The other tracks from the song are also star-studded.

Celebrities like Ramsey Nouah, Stella Damasus, Kate Henshaw, Richard Moje Damiji, Sola Sobowale, Tina Mba, Lanre Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Saidi Balogun, Opeyemi Ayieola, Teju Babyface, Keppy Bassey and late Bukky Ajayi all came together to collaborate on the song.

Funke got her breakthrough in Nollywood when she played the main character Suliyat aka Jenifa, a comedy-drama that portrays the life of a young girl struggling to make it in the big city.

With the success of the movie, the actress announced that Jenifa would be developed into a television series Jenifa’s Diaries.

Since then, Jenifa’s Diary has become a household name with 25 seasons and features celebrities such as Lota Chukwu, Falz and Lolo, Beverly Osu, JJC Skillz and many others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KmNngomu-4

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXle9w0jIVb/?utm_medium=copy_link

