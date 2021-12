Actress Funke Akindele on Thursday shared a throwback photo of herself, her husband JJC Skillz and stepchildren Tamira, Josiah and Benito Bello, Igbere TV reports.

The 45-year-old shared the photos on Instagram with the hashtags “#throwbackthursday, #myweddingday”.

Born Abdulrasheed Bello JJC Skillz has three children from his previous relationship.

He married Funke Akindele in 2016.

In 2018, the couple gave birth to a set of twins.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXinYRjtTyr/?utm_medium=copy_link

