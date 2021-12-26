Funke Akindele Twerks As Her Husband Sprays Money On Her (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Funke Akindele And Hubby Goes Gaga on New Christmas Video. In the video JJC was seen spreading 1000 naira notes while his wife, Funke was giving him a hot Twerk.

Watch Video Below…

[flash=]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8l19044rDU[/flash]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: