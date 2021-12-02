Funke Akindele Visits Her Children’s School For Christmas Play

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has expressed appreciation to God for making her a mother after an emotional scene during a Christmas play at her children’s school, Igbere TV reports.

In the post shared on her Instagram story, Funke Akindele said she could not fight back the tears of joy watching her children partake in school activities like others.

Funke Akindele said the feeling of motherhood is so good and joyful as she prays for those trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

According to Funke Akindele, God will answer the prayers of all those trusting Him for babies and give them a new song.

“I’m here at my kids’ school to watch their Xmas play. I keep fighting back the tears of joy. I thank God for making me a mother!!” Funke wrote on Instagram story.

The Jenifa’s Diary star added, “The feeling is so good. I pray for those looking up to God for the fruit of the womb that the Lord will answer your prayers and give you a new song. Amen.”



https://instagram.com/stories/funkejenifaakindele/2719717452013695175?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

