Funke Opeke & Judith Gardiner Confirm Mainone’s Takeover By Equinix

Yesterday, Nigerians woke to the good news that the world’s digital infrastructure company, #Equinix, was in the process of acquiring #MainOne, a West African data centre and connectivity solutions provider, at an enterprise valuation of $320 million.

The deal, which is expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2022, will add more than 64,000 gross square feet of space to #PlatformEquinix, with 570,000 square feet of land for future expansions.

MainOne owns and operates a 7,000-kilometre subsea network from Nigeria to Portugal, as well as 1,200 kilometers of reliable terrestrial fiber network across southern Nigeria.

The company’s digital assets have helped connectivity to and from Europe, West African countries and the major business communities in Nigeria.

When completed, the acquisition will extend Platform Equinix into West Africa, giving organisations based inside and outside Africa access to one of the world’s fastest growing markets.

In this interview, #FunkeOpeke, CEO of MainOne, who will be staying on as Chief Executive of Platform Equinix after the transaction is closed, and #JudithGardiner, Vice President, Growing & Emerging Markets at Equinix,

throw more light on the $320 million deal and the value proposition for both parties and other stakeholders.

