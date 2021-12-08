FUTO VC Is Not Dead (Photo)

FUTO VC Death Threat: War Between Futo And Neighbouring Villages Because Of Land

In my own opinion Futo needs to first of all make use of the lands they have.

⚠️ FUTO VC IS NOT DEAD

______

➡️ Sipisi Media Network ⬅️

In the early hours of today, a group of individuals who claimed to be indigenes of some lands possessed by the Institution came out with some feitish attires and substances at the Front Gate agitating for lands they claim is theirs.

They went as far as Printing Obituary Fliers and Coffins for the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna Otti, Rumouring that she is Dead.

This is Not True! Prof. Nnenna Otti is alive, Kindly disregard any information saying otherwise.

As the School Management makes moves to calm the pressure and tension this has caused, we ask that everyone be still and Calm.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...