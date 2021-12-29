Garba Shehu Recovers From COVID-19

I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me. May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.

Garba Shehu

