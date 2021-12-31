General Manager Grand Cubana Hotel, Omoaefe Ejere Welcomes New Baby (Photos)

An award winning hospitality administrator and the General Manager, Grand Cubana Hotel Abuja, Omoaefe Ejere and his wife have welcomed a new baby girl to their home.

The little princess who was born on Boxing Day, December 26, 2021 is the second child of the family.

Omoaefe Ejere and his beautiful wife, Aniekeme Omoaefe have since expressed gratitude to God for the gift of yet another bouncing baby girl.

Mr. Ejere expressed gratitude to God that his wife gave birth safely and without any form of complications.

The couple had on 13th of May 2019 welcomed their first daughter, Princess Oghala amidst joy.

In 2020, amidst Covid-19 lockdown, the couple held a low key first birthday in Abuja for her where an avalanche of good wishes, prayers, goodwills messages and blessings was received from family friends.

