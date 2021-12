Dr. Chinonso Egemba Aka Aproko Doctor advises: ‘As you’re shooting your shot, dey ask for genotype before e go far abeg.’

Adekunle Kunle Pata: “A word is enough for the wise.

I’m the only one still living in this picture. The remaining siblings are gone as a result of genotype.

Use your head and don’t let that love mislead you.”

