“Ghana Is Your Gateway” – Shatta Wale Hits Nigerian Artistes

Nigerian artistes come to Ghana for numbers before the world can recognize them — Singer ShattaWale doubles down.

SHATTA WALE @shattawalegh: As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say F*ck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F.

Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me .. It’s the truth ,your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this f**lishness

No one can tell me anything f*ck all of you ..cuz your thinking is not my thinking … Appreciate Ghana period ..” stop talking if we sing good music” …Kwasia can’t u see wat KiDi is doing ..F**lish talks and f**lish comments .Learn to say .Thank you ..Ghana is ur gateway

I won’t follow follow your artiste like some of my colleagues .. me if you do ago wash ur face with ur own sh*me ..Be thankful to ghana for supporting your artiste and stop talking tr*sh on here ..F*ckers !!

Your artiste know what they get from here. I don’t have anything to come take from nigeria to make me famous and make me some good cash ..man is rcken stoosh,ask your so called celebrities ..F*ckers !!! kindergarten talks

I don’t follow follow ,I do wat I hv to do to make me earn great cash .. It’s a sh*me you guys can’t even say thank you . Am ready for this so bring it on … f*ckers

Sh*me you , Africans support you and respect you so learn to do same and stop Piing ,most of your artiste would have joined the kiddafest train and mentor one way style I don’t blame you

Some nigerian dj say I should learn from Stonebwoy ,how many times have you promoted him ….You are a big sh*me …Don’t bring confusion format between us ..he is my blood,’ don’t care how he feels about this but he knows u guys never try for him ..Shut up !!!

How many times Our artiste have been in nigeria promoting their albums etc ..how many times have u guys given my colleagues the same fame Ghana has given your so called artiste …Learn sense and stop this nonesense Commot for der with your oneway style ….learn to say thank you Africa p*ssys _

