Ghanaian Schoolboy Caught Trying To Escape Abroad In Airplane Engine (Video)

Update from SIGGY.ng

A Ghanaian school boy has been caught by the aiprot officials trying to relocate abroad by hiding inside plane’s engine, Siggy reports.

A viral video shared on instagram by @Siggy.ng has shown a boy coming down from an aeroplane’s engine after security agents caught him.

The boy had ‘perfectly’ hid himself and his bag in the engine, close to the propeller without thinking about safety.

Social media users have since dropped comments to this happening; @callme.the.lieutenant said: “His move can send the whole passengers on that plane to their untimely grave.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HzXe3C48n8

https://siggy.ng/ghanaian-school-boy-caught-trying-to-escape-abroad-in-airplane-engine-video/

