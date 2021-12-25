Ghastly Motor Accident At Alapere, Ketu This Morning (Photos)

The danfo’s tire got burst on high speed and the vehicle somersaulted this Christmas morning.

Good loving Nigerians quickly rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and put out the fire from the vehicle as seen in the video. The Police, Lagos State Neighborhood Watch and the Alapere Estate security team also assisted in ensuring safety of the scene.

As that the time of evacuation, luckily, no live was lost, but the victims sustained serious injuries.

I called Lagos state emergency line (767) immediately, but they never appeared at accident scene for over 45 mins till i left the place.

Nigerians are truly compassionate people. They all acted like it was their families that got involved in the accident.

God bless Nigeria.

NB: Unable to upload the video…NL issues

