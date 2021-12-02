‘Go & Hustle’ – Zlatan Ibile To Street Hawker Who Tried To Collect Money From Him

“Go And Hustle” – Zlatan Ibile Tells Street Hawker Who Tried To Collect Money From Him (Photos, Video)

Nigerian rapper and singer, Zlatan Ibile was seen telling a street hawker to go and hustle instead of looking for free money, IgbereTV reports.

The Lagos Anthem crooner took to the streets of Lagos and blessed some child beggars with N500 each.

As he was giving out the money to the beggars, a teenage hawker tried to collect his share but Zlatan refused.

When the little man insisted on getting his own N500 by stretching out his hand, Zlatan, in a visibly irritated mood simply told him to go and hustle.

The musician then wound up his car glass and made to zoom off

