God Told Me He’s Tired Of People Who Are Not Married But Have Sex – Preacher (Video)

A female preacher has startled people after she shared a message she claimed to have received from ”God” via a video that has gone viral.

The preacher claimed God told her that he’s tired of “being sexed” by people who have not been pronounced as husband and wives. According to her, Jesus is always there when such people engage in sex because their body is his temple.

She added that these people are pushing God into committing sin and he is tired of that.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku_uW0CrpfA[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...