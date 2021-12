Pictures of items purchased in the United Kingdom �� UK and �� Nigeria.

While UK promises full refund if customer is dissatisfied with product, Nigeria says ‘Goods bought in good condition are not refundable’.

That means if the Nigerian customer is dissatisfied with the product, he/she is OYO (On Your Own).

