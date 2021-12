Shared with Caption ….

Cheers to forever and a day Boo @daveakinz

Lord there’s more than enough to thank you for and we are grateful for it all.

In agreement we hand you the Compass of our home. Continue to stir us on.

Happy Anniversary to us Joiv.

#6YearsOfGodsGrace



Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXFthMsoDi_/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...