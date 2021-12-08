Gov Zulum Presents ₦267 Billion 2022 Budget For Borno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday proposed about N267.921 billion for the 2022 fiscal year made up of N172,535,634,000.00 for capital expenditure and N95,385,850,000.00 for recurrent expenditure for consideration.

Consequently, the combined sector of Education got the lion share of N38,069,877,000.00 billion, while Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs got the least share of N408,276,000 million

The amount, represent 20.22% of the budget size which comprised N11,602,110,000 billion for the ministry of Education, N13,933,224,000, billion for Higher Education, N18,533,600,000 billion for State Universal Basic Education and N4,666,800 million for Borno Teaching Service Board, TSB,

The budget tagged “Hope for Post-Conflict Stability” indicated about 65% capital projects, while recurrent expenditures got 35%, which is to be financed from Recurrent Revenue of N113,535,634,000 for capital expenditure.

“This will comprise FAAC Revenue of N48,215,985,000, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N34,534,704,000, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N20,716,973,000, and other Federation Account sources of N10,372,239,000 billion respectively, in addition to N154,081,583,000 comprising loans and Grant’s to be financed by Capital Receipts.” Zulum said.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill to the Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan and other lawmakers at the floor of the assembly, Zulum said, the budget will be financed from the statutory allocation and improved internally generated revenue. He said the 2022 budget which is higher than that of 2021 (248 billion) with a slight difference of about N19.921 billion “aimed at accelerating the ongoing reconstruction of destroyed communities for safe and dignified resettlement, provision of livelihoods and social support to citizens, ensuring the completion of ongoing projects and achieve 20 key deliverables”.

Some of these key deliverables according to the governor are to complete and commission the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, recruit 1,000 new health workers, 3,000 teachers and implement the N30,000 minimum wage for qualified primary school teachers across the 27 council areas among others

Likewise, in the year 2022, the governor said, “provision of infrastructure at Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa and other towns will, Insha’Allah be accelerated as part of our resettlement programme. Government plans to sustain the reconstruction of municipal buildings, and restore critical public services in communities affected by insurgent attacks.

“In addition, Government plans to rehabilitate Government Estates such as Bakasi and Teachers Village while resettlement homes will be built in Kwaya Kusar, Dikwa, Malamfatori, Logumane, Gajibo, Gudumbali, Dalwa, Darajamal, Ngurosoye, Kirawa, Maiwa, Ashigashiya towns amongst others.

“To undertake its statutory mandate during the 2022 fiscal year, a total sum of N23,801,595,000.00 has been allocated to it for both recurrent and capital expenditures. The figure represents 8.8% of the budget size”. He explained.

Zulum in his review of the 2021 fiscal year recalled that some of the projections and targets were subjected to forces beyond his control, but his fiscal responsibility measures and meticulous implementation strategy enabled the present administration to record appreciable progress in the area of reconstruction and Resettlement of millions Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their liberated communities, construction of schools, hospitals/clinics, houses for IDPs, roads and drainage, job creation and empowerment as well as securing lives and properties of the citizenry.

While sounding a strong warning for civil servants/defaulters Zulum said, “Mr Speaker, Hon Members, in the last two years that I have had the privilege to lead Borno, I have had occasions to take some tough and unpopular decisions. I have had to fire some people from their jobs. Firing people from their jobs is not a pleasant thing to do, but I will not hesitate to do so if anyone found wanting in the discharge of his/her own responsibility. ” Zulum stated.

Responding, the Speaker, Hon Lawan applauded the governor for executing numerous people-oriented projects, and for maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature which has led to transparency, accountability and good governance.

He pledged that the House will look into the budget, deliberate upon with a view to ensure its speedy passage into law for the betterment of the people of the state

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/zulum-presents-n267-921-billion-2022-appropriation-budget-to-borno-assembly/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...