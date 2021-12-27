Governor Okowa Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Edith (Throwback Photo)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Edith (Throwback Photo)

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has taken to his Facebook page to celebrate 35th wedding anniversary with his wife, Edith, today 27th December 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a throwback photo of their wedding day, with the caption;

“My darling Edith,

35-years ago, before God and our family and friends, I said: “I do” to you.

35-years later, every morning when I wake up, I thank our Almighty God for the best and most significant decision that I have ever made.

As we celebrate this milestone together, my darling, I thank you for 35 amazing years that have been full of love, light, laughter, and of course, four beautiful children.

For you, I will always say: “I do.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=456287595866471&id=100044557024131

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...