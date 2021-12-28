Governor Okowa Praises His Wife On Their 35th Wedding Anniversary

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, are commemorated their 35th wedding anniversary on December 27, Igbere TV reports.

The Governor took to his verified Instagram page to express his gratitude to God for allowing him to marry her.

“My darling Edith, 35-years ago, before God and our family and friends, I said: “I do” to you. 35-years later, every morning when I wake up, I thank our Almighty God for the best and most significant decision that I have ever made,” he wrote.

“As we celebrate this milestone together, my darling, I thank you for 35 amazing years that have been full of love, light, laughter, and of course, four beautiful children. For you, I will always say: “I do.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX-zmYst2z_/?utm_medium=copy_link

Edith Okowa, on her part, characterized Governor Okowa as “God’s greatest gift,” “a great husband,” and “an excellent and intentional leader.”

“My darling Ifeanyi, having you in my life is one of God’s greatest gifts. You have been a friend and a father to our beautiful children; the personification of a great husband; and an exemplary and intentional leader. Today, as we celebrate 35 years of love and togetherness, I wish you a happy wedding anniversary my love,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX-2rn6sYn5/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...