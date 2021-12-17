Governor Sanwo-Olu Celebrates President Buhari At 79 (Photo)

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to his Instagram handle to celebrate President Buhari who marks his 79th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

Sanwo-Olu wrote;

“On behalf of my Family, the Government and People of Lagos State, I congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

You have sacrificed the greater part of your life in service of our dear country.

You have contributed immensely to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria right from your youthful days till date, having served in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and currently President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating President Buhari’s 79th birthday.

I wish our President more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear Nation”



