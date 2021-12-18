Governor Tambuwal Commissions 10km Roads In Ahoada LGA, Rivers State (Photos)

GOV. AMINU WAZIRI TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO STATE COMMISSIONS 10KM ODIOKWU INTERNAL ROADS IN AHOADA WEST LGA OF RIVERS STATE ON THE INVITATION OF GOV. NYESOM WIKE.

Thursday, December 16th, 2021, His Excellency, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on the invitation of his Rivers State counterpart, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON was a special guest as he commisioned the 10km Odiokwu internal roads in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State.

With the harvest of executed quality projects by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike , and their commisioning in the past week in Rivers State, the governor has demonstrated his Administration’s avowed commitments to producing results and justifying the democratic mandate enstrusted to him by Rivers people by continually delivering the dividends of governance to the electorate.

Indeed, it is no exaggeration by any modest, honest and dispassionate assessment to assert that Rivers State is the Projects Capital of Nigeria.

The governor is living up to his mandate.

+ Njoku MacDonald Obinna

© 4thestatereporters

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...