Governor Yahaya Bello, Ramatu Tijjani, Dele Momodu Honoured (Pictures)

Gov. Yahaya Bello, Ramatu Tijjani, Dele Momodu, Others Make Appearance As AWLO 2021 Members Are Inducted

A notable non-profit organisation in Africa, famously known as Africa Women In Leadership Organization(AWLO) has held its 2021 induction ceremony in Abuja on the 16th of December 2021. According to reports the occasion which was held at Sheraton Hotels and towers witnessed the award presentation and honour of several notable personalities across Africa and especially Nigeria.

Some of the distinguished personalities who were honoured at the 2021 African Women In Leadership Organization include the Governor of Logo State, HE Gov. Yahaya Bello, FCT Minister Of State, Ramatu Tijjani, Dele Momodu, amongst other notable persons who were inducted as Members, as well as honoured for their immensed contribution towards the sustainability of women in leadership.

Speaking with the founder and CEO, Elisha Attai, he expressed appreciation to the special guests, welcomed all newly inducted Members and congratulated everyone who was honoured for supporting the inclusion of women in governance and leadership. However, the African Women In Leadership Organization(AWLO) has remained one of the few women-based organization, which is committed to the growth and development of Africa, using women as frontliners.

AWLO has initiated several programs and initiatives cutting across fight against Gender parity, campaign for women in leadership, programs on building support systems for women and other development projects. Attendees of the AWLO 2021 who spoke with Reporter expresses appreciation to the AWLO for the successful event. The award recipients and newly inducted Members also thanked the organising committee for the fruition recorded in the program.

The event was hosted alongside Amb Utchay Odims(mabs) a united nations ambassador, an award winning youth icon, Project director National Youth Summit Nigeria(The largest Youth Rally In Nigeria and Africa), who mastered the event with high level of professionalism.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/gov-yahaya-bello-ramatu-tijjani-dele.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...