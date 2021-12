Governor zulum is Beautifying maiduguri.

The flyover connect three routes, including linking Maiduguri to Dikwa-Ngala economic road that leads to neighbouring countries-Cameroon and Chad. The flyover is 2.4 kilometre long with two opposite lanes on top of the bridge and at the bottom.

The Flyover is currently undergoing some paintings.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...