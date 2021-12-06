Groom’s Parents, Siblings, Others Die In Accident After Wedding In Bayelsa (Pics)

Groom’s Parents, Siblings, Others Die In Fatal Accident After Wedding In Bayelsa (Photos)

Nine wedding guests including the the groom’s parents, siblings, uncle have died in a fatal auto crash in Bayelsa state, IgbereTV reports.

The accident occurred at the tollgate along Glory Land drive in Igbogene axis of Yenagoa, the state capital on Saturday, 4th December 2021.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased persons were returning to their base in Ebedebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state after the wedding ceremony of Keme Kelvin and Florence, when the unfortunate incident happened.

IgbereTV gathered that the bus which the deceased passengers boarded collided with an oncoming vehicle returning from Warri in Delta state.

The vehicles were reportedly trying to divert to the East-West road when the unfortunate incident happened, according to witnesses.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) told Daily Trust at the scene of the incident that they had evacuated four persons who sustained injuries to a hospital in Yenagoa, but one later died.

He said the commission will come out with official statement at the end of the operation as investigation is still ongoing.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the Command has commenced investigation into the incident.

“The unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday 4th December, 2021 at about 1700hours, along the Glory Land drive, Igbogene, involving a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No. AKL 652 YP and a Toyota Forerunner SUV with Reg No. KMK 923 AA,” he stated.

“Sketch marks of the scene were taken, the accidented cars were also evacuated to the Igbogene Division for further inspection

“The corpses of the victims were deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri while the injured passengers are responding to treatment at the same hospital.” he added.

The groom’s brother, Comr Yenagoa Samson Pereakpo confirmed the death of his family members in the accident in a Facebook post hours ago.



