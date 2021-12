Eyin Lantern, i broke like 4.

You need to wash/clean for brightness every weekend.

1st one, i got a warning. 2nd i got a warning with ear pull.

3rd one, i was asked to lie down on the centre table.

Broke the 4th/last in 1998, can’t forget.

Ran away from home to Baba ile Keta to come help me beg.

But later got the logic, will sit on the floor and wash in a big bowl filled with water.

