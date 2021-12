A video which surfaced online shows the moment an armed police officer tried to jump into a compound but was prevented by a guard dog.

The policeman wielding a shotgun, stood on the barbed fence and could be seen talking inaudibly to someone not in frame.

The dog was barking at him non-stop, which is what it was probably trained to do.

He was standing on the fence confused on whether to go back out or jump inside and damn the consequences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwNDh99NMqc

