Guardiola Blasts Critics Who Claim It’s Unfair To Award Messi The Ballon D’or

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed disappointment at critics who claim Lionel Messi should not have been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Newspremises reports.

Lionel Messi was on Monday, November 29, handed his seventh Ballon D’or award by France football, the decision however, sparked controversies among football fans.

However, Guardiola who coached Messi during their time at Spanish club Barcelona insisted that no one can say it was unfair that the award went to Messi

With Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski missing out on the coveted prize last year, many claim the Polish striker should have been handed the award.

And as the debates continue to generate comments, Guardiola says it is unfair to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He said via Sportal:

“Don’t ask me about that, it is what is is. We can never say it’s unfair that [Lionel] Messi wins the Ballon d’Or. It’s a show, a nice business to make football more entertainment. A big compliment to Alexia [Putellas], Pedri, Leo.”

Many believe Lewandowski deserved to win the award last year when France Football decided against handing out the accolade on the back of the pandemic.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/guardiola-blasts-critics-who-claim-its-unfair-to-award-messi-the-ballon-dor/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...