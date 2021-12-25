‘Gun Bullet On My Dad’s Bed This Morning’ (Pictured)

Merry Christmas All As many are celebrating today my family would have been mourning by now. To God be the Glory.

I was with my Parents today at Enugu gisting and wishing them a pleasant holiday, mum was on the bed licking Orange, Dad was on the cushion sitting down instead of his lying position on the bed, as normally lies down more than sitting cos of his sight.

Hmm, who say God no dey Na lie, infact 4 six years I went to church today cos pressure from kids much.

Nxt we heard was a gun shot and like speed of light, pierced thru the roof and then ceiling on top of Dad bed, if he was there, we might be visiting the morgue today.

Nigeria is a junk, why Gun Shots on a Christmas Day, why Gun shots at all. Please guys identify for me this Bullet.

