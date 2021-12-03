Gunmen Abduct Couple On Farm In Osun

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a couple at Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, IgbereTV reports.

The victims identified as London and Blessing Omoru, were kidnapped on their farm at Omi-pupa village in the local government around 9:50 pm on Wednesday, December 1.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about six stormed the village, shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents and other inhabitants to pave way for their operation.

They couple is said to have been whisked away to an unknown place while frantic efforts are said to be in place to arrest the abductors.

Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said, at about 10.45 pm one Moses Imomiuku of Ayetoro Street reported at Esa-Oke Division that around 10 pm, he received a distress call from one Andrew Omoru that his parents were kidnapped at farm settlement.

“When our men got the report, the Divisional Police Officer led operatives to the scene with the combined effort of Vigilante and men of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) to rescue the victims but, we are still on the trail of the evildoers,” he stated.

“We recovered the motorcycle of the victims and our men are combing the areas to rescue the victims.” she added.



