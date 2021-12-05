Gunmen Block Kontagora-Minna Road, Kidnap Travellers

Over one hundred vehicles and thousands of motorists were said to have been stranded in Yakila and Garun Gabas near Kundu in Rafi Local Government Area on Saturday as gunmen took over the Kontagora-Minna road of Niger State.

The armed bandits in their number, DAILY POST gathered, blocked both motorists and travellers along the road in an operation that lasted for about an hour.

It was learnt that while the operation lasted, there was no security presence close to rescue the situation, thereby leaving the travellers in panic.

However, an eyewitness told our correspondent that the bandits succeeded in abducting undisclosed number of persons.

“We were strand for some hours as the bandits took their time to operate. At the end of the operation, some number of persons were kidnapped. The development was so pathetic, as we all watched helplessly.

“We were all afraid because, there was nothing we could do. No security operative was around to help us. Even members of the communities all went into hiding. We are praying to God to help Niger and Nigeria to bring this situation to an end,” the source lamented.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back on the incident, but yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

