Gunmen Invade Imo Community, Kill 2 People, Injure Others, Destroy Properties

At least, two people were reportedly killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed when gunmen invaded Etekwuru autonomous community in the Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident was said to have occurred around in the early hours of Wednesday.

Apart from property destruction, the attackers also left some villagers injured before leaving the area.

The motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained as of press time, but our correspondent gathered that the incident has left the community in a state of shock

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Kenneth Okereke, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent, called on security agents to come to the rescue of his subjects.

This is not the first time of such attacks.

On October 21, some gunmen burnt the palace and official vehicle of the traditional ruler of the community when they invaded his home in an attempt to kill him.

The attack on the palace of the monarch came two days after some hoodlums and military men clashed in the community.

The monarch had written a letter to the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, intimating him that he had been in exile and requesting assistance.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-gunmen-invade-imo-community-gunned-down-two-people

