Gunmen Who Attacked Our Base Disguised As Military Officers — Abia Police

Abia State Police Command has reacted to the attack at MPF base, besides its headquarters in Umuahia at the early hours of Monday.

ABN TV had brought you a report that undisclosed number of gunmen attacked the command headquarters, killing at least one person.

Reacting to the incident in a chat with ABN TV on Monday, spokesperson of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the gunmen who operate in gun trucks were in full military camouflage, disguising as men of the military.

According to SP Ogbonna, the attackers who struck at 1am had opened fire at the policemen at the gate of Police Headquarters.

He said when the gallant police officers saw that the attackers were not military men, they returned fire which repelled the gunmen from carrying out their dastardly intentions.

The PPRO said the attackers fled the scene with bullet wounds.

“Regrettably, one of the policemen, one Inspector Friday Adam who is on Operation Restore Peace in the command lost his life” he added.

SP Ogbonna, therefore, called on Abians, residents, operators of medical facilities, as well as the general public within and outside the state, to report to the police or other security agencies of any person presented with bullet injury.

He said the command is intensifying measures to track down the perpetrators of this dastardly attack.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/12/gunmen-who-attacked-our-headquarters-disguised-as-military-officers-abia-police-command/

