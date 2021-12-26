Gunshots As Imo Security Officials Abduct Uche Nwosu In Church (Video)

Mr. Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Imo State, Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha has been whisked away by security agents on the instruction of the Imo State government, e-newsdesk.com reports.

Nwosu, who recently buried his mother was a gubernatorial candidate of Action Alliance in the 2019 election.

Uche Nwosu was in the Church for the outing service of his mother who was buried during the week

He was said to have been forcefully taken away on Sunday at the St.Peters Anglican Church, Nkwere during church service.

The security agents who were in military camouflage were said to have put him in a car booth after scaring people away with bullets.

