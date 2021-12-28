‘Guys, Stop Looking For Virgins & Get Married. You Can’t Eat Your Cake & Have It’

Just find a lady that’s goal oriented, a supportive woman, a visionary, an independent woman with good manners and culinary skills… a graduate perhaps and get married. Stop checking for virginity and body counts…. just get married !!!

It is fair to say that you may have defiled and abused your countless ex’s, but they are now married, If the guys who married them were scouting for virgins or were checking body counts like you are doing now then all the ladies in the world will grow old without getting married.

Goan marry joor !!!

