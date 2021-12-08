Halima Abubakar Is Fighting Herself Up & Down, She’s My Ex Friend – Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh has stated that her colleague Halima Abubakar is not her friend, Igbere TV reports.

The 36-year-old made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday while responding to a lady who said the actresses are back to being friends.

“Halima is not my friend, Halima is my ex-friend who is fighting herself up and down. I no get time to quarrel her,” she wrote.



This comes after Tonto dared Halima to call out bullies in Nollywood.

“Lmaooo hallibooboo stop tensioning us Abeg… My friend no be evrytime you want give us gist you go come listen to people wey go tell you say you big pass this thing, give us gist.. No do us half bread is better than none!! In gistlover voice:- We don’t want PEACE. Name names jor, let us know and say hi to them,” she wrote.

