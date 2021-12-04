Happy Birthday My Brother – Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates Him (Photos)

The sister of late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Amira Oghenetejiri Oromoni, on Saturday, penned down a birthday message to her late brother, Igbere TV reports.

The 12-year-old died after he was allegedly beaten up by his schoolmates over his refusal to join a cult group.

Amira in her birthday message to her late brother charged people not to write sad comments on her page as she will delete it if any is found.

She further stated that she is celebrating her brother because she knows God has a reason for taking him during his birthday week.

Amira, “This is not a heartbreaking post but a celebratory one.

My baby took off me couple days to his birthday but I accepted that God has a reason for even taking my daboyy during his birthday week because he wanted him to still be celebrated even in his absence and that’s why I am writing this.

“I love my baby and I am happy the pain is over.

“I am a 16-year old that lost my only younger brother but I know God has provided me with a new reason to live life happily with my 8 siblings instead of 9❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️happy heavenly birthday my baby boy…OROMONI SYLVESTER JUNIOR OROMONI. Our small Daddy.

“PLEASE NO SAD COMMENTS…I will Delete it�!!!��….#justiceforsylvester”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXCdQUpMukH/?utm_medium=copy_link

