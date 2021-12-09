Happy Life, Happy Vibes – Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan Ex-Wife Shines In New Photos

Moroccan model Laila Charani, ex-wife of businessman Ned Nwoko, on Wednesday shared stunning photos of herself while silent on her ex-husband accusations, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of three shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Happy life, happy vibes.”



On Wednesday, December 8, Nwoko said that his marriage to Laila ended due to irreconcilable differences rooted in indecent conduct on the latter’s part which started whilst she was on holiday in London.

In the statement released on social media, Nwoko accused Laila of meeting with a man at a hotel during her vacation in London. The woman was also accused of abandoning and beating up her children.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the divorce, the statement said, “When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to shops but spent money on herself. She was also in contact with a man. Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021.

“She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to a nightclub and got coronavirus there. The neglect of the kids, violence on them, plastic surgery without knowledge of her husband, wayward lifestyle abroad, contact with a man, police case and involvement of a lawyer in London were the major concerns that Ned Nwoko found disturbing and unacceptable.

“In all the weighty allegations, her only defense was that someone ‘set her up’ She never explained who did and for what purpose. When she returned to Nigeria from the UK, Ned Nwoko refused to see her and instead asked her to leave, as he could not condone her indiscretions anymore.”

