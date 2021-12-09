Harrysong & His Wife Welcome Baby Girl (Pix, Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, IgbereTV reports.

Harrysong shared the good news on his IG page this morning. According to him, she welcomed their baby, Daviva, in Malta, this morning. He wrote;

”And just this morning in the very cold winter season in Malta .my woman delivered my beautiful bundle of blessing my princess is Here. she’s called DAVIVA. welcome to my world of love, Hard work, peace , money , fame and grace I guess she knows rit? I’m the Happiest and most blessed man this year 2021. And midnight…Tonight …we crown this celebration with the release of she knows ft Fireboy and Olamide ooooooh wat a year ?? ? ? ?”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXQV-D8FkHo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s08TLR4vgUc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...